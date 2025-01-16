Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.96.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
