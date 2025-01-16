Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 32.1% in December

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 212.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

