Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Lowered by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.