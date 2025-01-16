Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Insider Acquires £5,261.94 in Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Nandita Sahgal acquired 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,440.56).

Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.3 %

Pacific Assets stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,360.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.09. Pacific Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.77).

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

