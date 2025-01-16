Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $252.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $254.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average of $223.51. The company has a market capitalization of $710.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

