Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for about 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after buying an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,307,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,405,306.60. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,436,126 shares of company stock valued at $70,268,870 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

