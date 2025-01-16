Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $363,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

BATS:FDEC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $936.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

