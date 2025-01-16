Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $656.08 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $453.18 and a 1-year high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $673.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

