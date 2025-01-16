PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

