Peter Goguen Sells 3,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,258.50. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $354,600.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 419,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,298. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xometry by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

