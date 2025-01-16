Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.88 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 27.20 ($0.33), with a volume of 155,751 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.60.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.