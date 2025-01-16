Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

PSX stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.03. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

