Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 3,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

