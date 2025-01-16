Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $175,884,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

