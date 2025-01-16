Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 65,470,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,204,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

