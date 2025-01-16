Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $16.35. Prada shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 15,349 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

