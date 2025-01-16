Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.65 and traded as low as $120.86. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 8,587 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

