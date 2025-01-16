Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$6.09. Approximately 51,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 32,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Premium Income Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.70.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

