Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.27%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

