Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

