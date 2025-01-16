Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Trading Up 11.9% – Time to Buy?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 694.50 ($8.50) and last traded at GBX 669.77 ($8.20). 832,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,681,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598.50 ($7.33).

Raspberry Pi Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 464.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 406.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,152.08.

Insider Transactions at Raspberry Pi

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider Eben Upton CBE sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.59), for a total value of £186,000 ($227,662.18). 73.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

