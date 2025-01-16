Raymond James Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.75

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.60 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.93.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
