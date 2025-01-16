Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.50. 18,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 40,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$488.31 million, a PE ratio of 166.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

