Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 3,646,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,902,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares in the company, valued at $47,561,203.20. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,894 shares of company stock worth $317,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.