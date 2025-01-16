Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

