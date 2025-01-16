Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 449,649 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

