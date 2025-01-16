Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 92,136 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

