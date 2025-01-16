Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.