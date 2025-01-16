Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on December 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 11,185,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,041,479. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Uber Technologies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

