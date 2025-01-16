Rep. Rick Larsen Sells Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

