Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

