Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 324 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

