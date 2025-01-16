Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.50 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

