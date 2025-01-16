Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 3,064 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $111,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

VTI stock opened at $293.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.43 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

