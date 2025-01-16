Rockingstone Advisors LLC Acquires 15,305 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

