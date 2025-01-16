Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $50,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,251,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,173.62. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.40. This represents a 7.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 424,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,016. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

