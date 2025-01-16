Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 20.2 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.74.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
