Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,316 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.