Roth Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,968 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $598.35 and a 200-day moving average of $575.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $472.11 and a 52-week high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

