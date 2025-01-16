Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

