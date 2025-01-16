Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 174,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

