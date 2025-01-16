Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 286,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 940,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Royal Helium Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

