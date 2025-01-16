Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Safran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

