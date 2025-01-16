Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Safran Price Performance
OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.57.
Safran Company Profile
