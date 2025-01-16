Sagace Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 695,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

