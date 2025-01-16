Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $612.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.76.

Saia stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Saia has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

