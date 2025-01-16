Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,059,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

