Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $41,000 Stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIII. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on P3 Health Partners from $0.90 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PIII

About P3 Health Partners

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.