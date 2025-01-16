Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 398.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 771,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,442,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

