Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $14,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,438,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GBTC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 342,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

