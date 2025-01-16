Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $9.42 on Thursday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Santhera Pharmaceuticals
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.