Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $9.42 on Thursday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

