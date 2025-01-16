Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 460 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,612 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE KO opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
