Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 412 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.37 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day moving average of $279.35.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total transaction of $106,366.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,129 shares of company stock worth $12,604,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

